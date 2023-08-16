CHEAT SHEET
A lawyer who joined Donald Trump’s legal team last year donated $1,440 to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ primary campaign in July 2020, Federal Election Commission records obtained by Rolling Stone revealed Tuesday. The outlet reported that Drew Findling is no stranger to backing Democratic candidates, and noted the discovery raised eyebrows due to the fact that Findling is on the team of lead Trump attorneys fighting against RICO charges Willis filed against the former president Monday. In its response to Willis' indictment, Trump's legal team described the charges as "shocking and absurd."