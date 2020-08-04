Trump’s German Ambassador Nominee Described Immigrants as ‘Muslim Invaders’: Report
QUALIFIED?
President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the next ambassador to Germany has called for martial law along the U.S.-Mexico border, disparaged immigrants, and repeatedly made xenophobic comments, according to a CNN report. Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor has accused Muslim migrants of moving to Europe “with the goal of eventually turning Europe into an Islamic state,” and criticized Germany for granting “millions of unwanted Muslim invaders” welfare benefits. Macgregor also claimed that cartels are “driving millions of Mexicans with no education, no skills and the wrong culture into the United States, placing them essentially as wards of the American people,” and insisted that U.S. border control agents should “shoot people” along the border if necessary. White House spokesman Judd Deere called Macgregor “enormously qualified” to be the German ambassador because of his history serving in West Germany during the Cold War.