Trump’s Ghislaine Maxwell Answer Is Raising Eyebrows

A curious answer by Donald Trump surrounding convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is being singled out as politicians and experts question his claim.

On Tuesday, CNN host Kaitlan Collins directly asked President Trump if he was aware of Maxwell’s prison transfer to a lower-security facility and if he “personally approved” it.

“I didn‘t know about it at all, no,” Trump claimed. “I read about it just like you did.” He added of the jail switch, “It is not a very uncommon thing.”

Kaitlan Collins discusses Ghislaine Maxwell on CNN's The Source. screengrab

Collins followed up by asking if Maxwell is “credible,” which promoted Trump to praise his former personal lawyer Todd Blanche, now the Deputy Attorney General, who interviewed Maxwell in jail twice last month.

“He‘s a very talented man,” Trump said of Blanche. “I didn‘t talk to him about it but I will tell you that whatever he asked would be totally appropriate.”

Trump repeated, “It’s not an uncommon thing to do that.”

He added–cryptically–that Blanche, “Probably wants to make sure that, you know, people that should not be involved or aren‘t involved are not hurt by something that would be very, very unfortunate, very unfair to a lot of people.”

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell's social lives overlapped for years. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Trump continued, “I know this. I didn‘t discuss it with him, but anything he talked about with her or the fact that he did that, not unusual, number one, and most importantly, is something that would be totally above board.”

However not all were so convinced by Trump’s assertions that such Maxwell’s prison transfer is nothing out of the ordinary.

After living in a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas, days after meeting with Blanche. The prison camp, dubbed “Club Fed,” includes a full gym, yoga classes, and a “puppy program.”

Elie Honig, CNN’s senior legal analyst, told Collins he was dubious of Trump feigning ignorance about Maxwell’s prison transfer. Honig added the transfer would have required a special waiver due to the severity of the 63-year-old’s crimes.

“It’s almost impossible that Ghislaine Maxwell just happened, by coincidence, to be moved to a better facility a week or so after she met with Todd Blanche,” Honig said.

“You would need specific authorization, you would need a waiver because Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence, because she is a convicted child sex offender. And the suggestion the president seemed to be making, that it just happens in the usual course of business, no, it does not.”

Texas Democratic representative Jasmine Crockett also told Collins on CNN’s The Source she did not believe Trump had no knowledge of Maxwell’s prison upgrade.

“I don‘t think that there‘s a lot that the president is personally aware of, so him being clueless is on brand,” Crockett said. “But in this particular set of circumstances where he is personally looking out for himself, I absolutely believe that he was knowledgeable about this.”

Crockett added, “I‘m sure that this didn‘t happen behind his back. And clearly he is not complaining about it. That‘s one thing that he didn‘t do. He didn‘t say, ‘I‘m the commander in chief and somehow they did this and they did not notify me’. He did not seem like he was upset. So in my opinion, he probably did know about it.”

Kaitlan Collins discusses Ghislaine Maxwell on CNN's The Source. screen grab

She continued, “He is concerned about himself. We know for a fact that he is in the Epstein files, and personally, I don’t think that it’s a big secret that that’s the reason they wanted to cover up.”

Robert Hood, a former Bureau of Prisons chief of internal affairs, labeled Maxwell’s transfer to NBC News a “travesty of justice.”

“To relocate a sex offender serving 20 years to a country club setting is offensive to victims and others serving similar crimes,” said Hood.

NBC also quoted Vito Maraviglia, a retired federal prison special investigative agent, who told the outlet, “The logic to me is not there. It doesn’t pass the smell test.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

It comes as reports Vice President JD Vance will host senior Trump administration officials at his house on Wednesday to discuss Blanche’s interview with Maxwell. They will include FBI director Kash Patel, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as Blanche.

The nine-hour, two-day interview was recorded, with the White House reportedly discussing releasing the tapes.