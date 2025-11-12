Trump’s Gift Exchange With Syrian President Gets Awkward Fast

President Donald Trump welcomed the once-pariah Syrian president to the White House with open arms—and some uncomfortable jokes.

Trump, 79, met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, 43, in the Oval Office on Monday, marking the first time a leader of the once-isolated state had set foot on American soil in nearly 80 years. Perhaps to lighten the mood, Trump presented the former Al-Qaeda commander with a bottle of Trump perfume in a bizarre exchange that has since circulated widely on social media.

Trump gushed over his "attractive" Syrian counterpart in a Truth Social post after their Oval Office meeting. Truth Social

“This is men’s fragrance, here,” Trump said to his uncomfortably laughing Syrian counterpart. The president then doused the perfume onto Sharaa and added, “It’s the best fragrance.”

Trump told Sharaa—whom he’s previously described as a “young, attractive guy, tough guy”—to keep the bottle. “The other [perfume] is for your wife. How many wives do you have?” Trump asked.

When Sharaa assured the president he has one wife, Trump affectionately slapped his arm and added, “With you guys I never know.”

Sharaa has praised his wife, 41-year-old Latifa al-Droubi, as being his pillar of support for more than ten years.

But Sharaa ultimately had the last laugh. In the video, the Syrian leader appears to turn the tables on Trump and asks him how many wives he has. “Uh, right now one,” Trump said to scattered laughter.

After the Oval Office meeting, Trump gushed over Sharaa in a post on Truth Social.

Trump has been an enthusiastic support of Sharaa. Truth Social

“It was an Honor to spend time with Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, the new President of Syria, where we discussed all the intricacies of PEACE in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate,” he wrote.

“I look forward to meeting and speaking again. Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region.”

Once branded a terrorist in the U.S. and imprisoned for fighting against Americans in Iraq, Sharaa is now leading efforts to rebuild his country after decades of dictatorship and carnage.

Sharaa is reshaping Syria’s image following the brutal regime of his predecessor. AREF TAMMAWI/AFP via Getty Images

He previously led Syria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate before turning his efforts toward toppling the brutal regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2024. His militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the effort to oust Assad, was revoked of being a designated terrorist organization by the U.S. in July.

The $10 million U.S. bounty placed on Sharaa’s head for alleged war crimes was also lifted—and he soon had the enthusiastic backing of Trump.

The pair first met in May, marking the first time an American president had met a Syrian leader in 25 years. The last was Bill Clinton, who met with Assad’s father, Hafez al-Assad, in 2000.

Even then, Trump was smitten. “Young, attractive guy, tough guy. Strong past, very strong past. Fighter,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One at the time. “He’s got a real shot at pulling it together.”