Trump’s Gift to Melania Look-a-Like Revealed

Natalie Harp wasn’t the only top aide to receive a generous holiday gift from President Donald Trump.

Trump, 80, also bestowed a whopping $45,000 cash gift on Margo Martin, 31, and Chamberlain Harris, 26, both White House aides who bear the official title Special Assistant to the President, according to bombshell financial disclosures first reported by The Washington Post.

The disclosure forms showed that the money was tagged as “Cash Gift for Holidays.” All three aides who received it earn a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000.

Margo Martin is best known for filming President Donald Trump's various engagements for social media. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Martin, who bears an uncanny resemblance to First Lady Melania Trump, is best known for filming Trump’s various engagements and blasting them all over social media, from clips of the president dancing upon his arrival in Malaysia last year to climbing up the stairs to Air Force One and speaking to reporters at the Oval Office.

Donald Trump and Margo Martin at Trump National Bedminster. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Martin’s posts on X regularly draw thousands of likes and occasionally include glowing praise of Trump.

“There will never be another like him 🤣🇺🇸” she wrote in August, attaching a video of the president doing his cringeworthy “Trump dance” onstage.

Also last month, Martin posted a clip of the media following Trump around with the caption, “The press following around the most transparent President in history 🤣🇺🇸”

Margo Martin on X

Martin began working for Trump as a press assistant in 2019 and left the White House after his first term. She later served as deputy director of communications for Trump’s Save America PAC and now carries the title Communications Adviser on top of Special Assistant to the President.

Harris, a longtime assistant to the president, was appointed to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts in February, giving her oversight of Trump’s planned ballroom and other vanity projects.

Apart from the three female aides, Walt Nauta, the director of Oval Office operations who earns $175,000, also reported a $20,000 gift from the president.

The White House previously brushed off ethics concerns about Trump’s cash gifts.

“The President has a longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including at times employees and aides, both in government and in his time in the private sector,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “The gifts at issue here have nothing to do with any of these individuals’ official government duties, and therefore are entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards.”

Chamberlain Harris (center) was among the White House aides Trump paid $45,000. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The lavish gifts largely drew attention because of their link to Harp, the president’s ever-present “human printer.”

Natalie Harp has been dubbed Trump's "human printer." Daniel Heuer/REUTERS