Trump’s Golf BFF Goes Tumbling After Trying to Make Shot
Golf legend John Daly, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, took a spectacular tumble down a hill during a tournament on Sunday. Daly, 59, had a laugh at his own expense, sharing a video of the flop on Instagram from La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona. In the video, the two-time major champion is seen attempting a shot on the rough slope near the green. His ball sails over the green—but Daly loses his balance and bellyflops down the hill, disappearing from view. “On today’s episode of jacka**,” Daly wrote over the clip. He captioned his post, “Bellyfloppin’ in the desert 🌵 🏜️ 🏌️♂️.” He appears to be uninjured. Daly has frequently golfed with Trump and affectionately referred to the president as “Daddy Trump” in a March interview on Newsmax. He once called a 2019 golf outing with Trump “one of the greatest days of my life,” writing on X, “#dad….you are the best!” The golfer, who once claimed he consumes between two and three packs of cigarettes and 15 cans of Diet Coke per day, finished 6-under par, tying for 29th at Sunday’s Cologuard Classic.