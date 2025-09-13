Trump’s Golf BFF Melts Down After Worst Hole Ever
John Daly, a friend of President Donald Trump and legendary professional golfer, beat his own record Friday for his poorest score on a single hole of golf. Daly, 59, took 19 strokes to finish a par-5 in the first round of the Champions Tour in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His poor performance beat his previous worst of 18 strokes on the sixth hole at the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational, and now, his third-worst of 14 strokes on the 18th hole at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Daly, who affectionately referred to the president as “Daddy Trump” in a March interview on Newsmax, struggled Friday during the Sanford International on the 12th hole, considered a difficult one since players have to clear a long creek. But Daly, who once claimed he consumes between two and three packs of cigarettes and 15 cans of Diet Coke per day, not only hit his ball into the water, but into other out-of-bounds areas, a whopping seven times in a row. He closed out the round, which marked the first day of the tour, 24 strokes off the lead, which had Argentine Ángel Cabrera in the lead.