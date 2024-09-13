Trump’s Golf Club Hosted Events Featuring ‘Nazi Sympathizer’ Over The Summer
WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE...
Far-right groups hosted two events over the past summer at former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, featuring speeches from a convicted Jan. 6 participant that prosecutors once described as a “Nazi sympathizer,” according to a report from NPR. One of the events was hosted by the Patriot Freedom Project, an organization set up to support the Trump supporters arrested and prosecuted for their actions during the Capitol riot. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a rioter who was originally sentenced to four years in prison but released in December 2023, spoke at the June fundraiser as well as another event in August. The Justice Department labeled Hale-Cusanelli “avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer,” citing past statements and videos posted online. The indictment against Hale-Cusanelli showed antisemitic memes taken from his phone and multiple photos he took of himself on different occasions sporting a Hitler-style mustache. Representatives for Trump told NPR the former president did not know who Hale-Cusanelli was, did not attend the events, and condemned “bigotry and hatred of any kind.” But the former president did record a video message played at one event, praising the attendees. “All of the people there, you’re amazing patriots. They love our country. People who have been treated very, very badly, it’s very sad what happened,” Trump said.