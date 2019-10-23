Trump’s GOP Goes Chaotic Evil

The next time Donald Trump and the House Republicans tell us that they stand for law and order and national security, just laugh. Rather, in the span of a day, from New York to Washington DC, the president and his minions demonstrated that their legal ideal is that might makes right, if they can get away with it.

Appearing before the Second Circuit in a battle with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office over the president’s tax returns, Trump’s legal team told the court that a sitting president enjoys absolute immunity from criminal investigation, not just while still in office. Pressed by the court on whether a president could be criminally targeted if he allegedly shot someone, the president’s lawyers responded in the negative.

For good measure, Trump’s counsel also advised the bench that they were there representing Trump both as an individual and as “sovereign.” Wow.