Trump’s GOP Nemesis Says Cover-Up Helps Party Donors in Epstein’s Little Black Book

Republican Sen. Thomas Massie accused Donald Trump’s administration of suppressing Epstein records to shield GOP megadonors he alleges are in the files.

As pro-Trump money floods Kentucky to unseat him, Massie named financier John Paulson as being “in Epstein’s black book,” using an interview on Newsmax to allege a broader effort to keep high-rollers from embarrassment.

Massie said he was only saying Paulson’s name is in the files, not that he had committed any crime.

The Epstein files are the heart of a MAGA conspiracy that Jeffrey Epstein was killed, despite all official probes showing he died by suicide, to protect high-profile accomplices. Efforts by the Trump administration to delay or stop the release of files have now angered his base.

Massie, speaking to Prem Thakker on Zeteo, said Paulson, Paul Singer, and Miriam Adelson were “running $2 million in ads against me.”

FEC data shows a Trump-tied super PAC in Kentucky, “MAGA KY,” reported $2 million in initial receipts at launch in late June.

Massie has got in Trump's crosshairs over the Epstein saga. NBC/Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Image

Massie says this is from the three billionaires, who are bankrolling the advert blitz against him.

Massie—who is attempting to bring a discharge petition to have all files related to the late pedophile financier—has previously accused all three of trying to oust him from his seat.

Pressed on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, Massie argued the government is curating and redacting the “Epstein Files” to protect the well-connected.

John Paulson on Fox Business Network in October last year. John Lamparski/Getty Images

“My bill has exceptions for victims’ identifiable information, but it doesn’t allow [DOJ] to redact things that they think might be embarrassing to billionaire donors.”

He added that flight logs provided to Congress were “all… redacted.”

Discussing who he alleged to be behind the negative ad campaign, Massie told Thaker, “It’s three billionaires, two hedge fund managers, one of them is in Epstein’s black book,” naming Paulson, Singer, and Adelson. “Those are max donors to the Speaker… NRCC… RNC… Trump’s campaign.”

While Massie stated there was no suggestion that Paulson had done anything illegal or improper, Paulson—who hosted Trump’s record-setting $50.5 million Palm Beach fundraiser on Apr. 6, 2024—flatly denies any connection to Epstein whatsoever.

Massie said that Paulson, Paul Singer, and Miriam Adelson were 'running $2 million in ads against me.' CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

He says he never socialized with Epstein, never visited his properties, and was never on his plane. “If John Paulson is in Epstein’s black book, it’s news to him… This is a weak attempt to imply a relationship… that never existed,” a spokesperson told Newsmax in response to Massie’s claim.

Massie says the only way to end the speculation is full disclosure of the files—without carve-outs for embarrassment.

Republican political donor Miriam Adelson attends the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Pool/Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

The clash came as Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna push the “Epstein Files Transparency Act.” Khanna told Democracy Now! they had 216 signatures and were courting a handful of Republicans to clear the 218 threshold.

Trump, who has publicly derided Massie and vowed to “lead the charge” against him, has aligned political allies and outside groups against the libertarian-leaning congressman, according to the Wall Street Journal.