Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Makes RNC Debut: Praises ‘Normal Grandpa’

Kai Trump, former President Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, took the stage Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, becoming the first member of the next Trump generation to enter the political arena.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, Kai was introduced by her father before his speech, part of a lineup leading up to vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s first official speech after being chosen for the ticket.

The proud teenager called her grandfather an “inspiration” and sought to portray the more “normal” side of the 45th president of the United States.

“He’s just a normal grandpa, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking,” Trump said. “When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.”

However, the young Trump did echo her father and grandfather when she decried his treatment in the press. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”

Like her grandfather, Trump is an avid golfer and her social media accounts are mostly dedicated to the sport. She posted a photo with him after winning the Ladies Club Championship at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Trump said she began golfing at age 2 and credited her mother for getting her into the sport.

At the convention, the younger Trump said he frequently discusses golf with her. “He calls me during the middle of the school day to how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his. But then I had to remind him that I’m in school and I have to call him back later.”

Trump also seems to be following in her father and grandfather’s political footsteps, attending an event for conservative youth organization Turning Point Action and posting a photo in support of her grandfather’s presidential campaign after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.