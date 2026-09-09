Trump’s Grift Force One Suffers Embarrassing Glitch

President Donald Trump was left hanging as he waited to depart for the Republican Midterm Convention.

The cause of the delay was the deployment of an emergency evacuation slide from the front door on the right side of his controversial Qatari-gifted Air Force One.

Trump remained aboard the helicopter while the incident unfolded.

“They were doing a check on the slide. I think it takes 15 minutes,” Trump told reporters after stepping off the helicopter. “They wanted to make sure it’s going to work perfectly.”

The emergency slide of the new Air Force One is deployed ahead of US President Donald Trump's departure for the Republican National Committee (RNC) midterm convention, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 9, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smialowski, Getty Images

He boarded the plane shortly after.

Trump accepted the plane as a gift last year and began flying on it July 1.

The White House has insisted that the gifted jet is safe, following speculation after Trump notoriously switched planes at the last minute on his route back from the NATO summit in Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to the Republican National Midterm Convention, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. September 9, 2026. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci, Reuters