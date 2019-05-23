Sneaky Photo Captures Trump Handwritten Notes Saying ‘Dems Have ‘No Achomlishments’

Anyone who watched Donald Trump's bizarre Rose Garden news conference Wednesday might be surprised to learn that he had prepared notes. But a sneaky photograph from The Washington Post's Jabin Botsford caught handwritten bullet points listing the topics the president wanted to cover. The notes appear to complain that “[Democrats] want to impeach me over acts that they did” and say: “Dems have no achomlishments.” Trump announced to news conference to say he will no longer work with Democrats while they pursue the “investigation track.”