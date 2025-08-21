Trump’s Hard-Right Evangelical Adviser James Dobson Dies at 89

Heavy Metal Icon of Grammy-Winning Band Dies at 51
GONE TOO SOON
Brent Hinds, the former lead guitarist of heavy metal band Mastodon, died Wednesday night from a motorcycle accident. He was 51 years old. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Hinds was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with an SUV that failed to yield. Authorities pronounced the guitarist dead at the scene. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the case remains under investigation. Hinds, who co-founded the group with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher, and drummer Brann Dailor in 2000 produced a total of eight studio albums, with their 2002 album Remission garnering critical acclaim. The group went on to win several awards, including a Grammy in 2018 for Best Metal Performance. Hinds parted ways with the band in March, stating he was kicked out, while Mastodon said that the parting was a mutual decision. Despite their shaky end, Mastodon released a statement about Hinds’ passing on social media, stating “we are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief...we are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.”