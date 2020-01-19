Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser Changing Jobs After 6 Months

Read it at Bloomberg
President Trump’s third homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser, Rear Admiral Peter Brown, was moved out of his role after only six months on the job, Bloomberg reported Sunday. Doug Fears previously held the role and departed last July to return to the Coast Guard, where Brown had also served. Brown has been one of Trump’s most loyal supporters and released a statement in September 2019 defending the president after he falsely claimed that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama. Brown will reportedly take on a new role overseeing Puerto Rico recovery following hurricane and earthquake damage, according to Bloomberg.