Trumps’ Homes Reveal Secret Reality of Their Marriage: Author

The Trump Tower living spaces of Donald and Melania Trump show the couple living “parallel lives,” the president’s biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff described in his Substack the decoration choices by each while they were living in the three-story penthouse with their son, Barron. In early 2016, Melania bought a separate, one-bedroom apartment on the building’s 33rd floor for nearly $1.5 million.

“Trump’s space in Trump Tower is gilded and ornate—Trump kitsch,“ Wolff wrote. ”Melania’s is spare, sleek, beige. Parallel lives.”

Trump showed Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo his penthouse in September 2018. Shealah Craighead/Shealah Craighead

Floor plan of Melania's Trump Tower apartment. StreetEasy

In 2016, Melania gave a tour of the penthouse to Fox News. When asked if the decor was her taste and if she helped furnish the space, she replied haltingly: “Uh, it—it’s my taste. Uh, some of the stuff I redecorated. Some of the stuff, they were original. And, uh, it’s my taste, and I feel very comfortable in this space.”

Trump Tower was the president’s and first lady’s primary residence until 2019, when they moved to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Wolff, after Trump’s first election win, Melania kept putting off her move to the capital.

“She kept delaying her move to Washington. Aides were wholly in the dark about when or if this would ever happen. Anxiety among his aides about a presidential separation was a constant,” he wrote.

Melania delayed her move to Washington after Trump won the 2016 election, Wolff wrote. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

“When she did show up, the awkward subject of the separate husband-and-wife bedrooms was quickly made both more difficult and more confusing because, even after official ‘moving in’ six months into the term, she was almost never there,” Wolff continued. “White House sightings of their son, Barron, even rarer.”

Donald and Melania walk with Barron to Marine One at the White House, a few months into the president's first term. Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

Nine years later, and Wolff says Melania is still hardly seen at the White House.

“Trump and his wife barely speak,” Wolff wrote last month. “There is hardly even the pretense that she lives in the White House,” he added, alluding to reports that she seems to be living at Trump Tower rather than in Washington.

“Everybody in the White House is afraid of Melania Trump and her power—that is, if she chooses to use it," Wolff added.

“They largely think she won’t, or at least won’t use it so obviously enough to directly threaten the palace, but they can’t be sure. At the same time, they think that the relationship between the president and his wife is probably at its lowest point since the Stormy Daniels trial—and that was very low."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously called Wolff a “lying piece of s--t.”