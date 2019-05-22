Trump’s Hostile Takeover of ‘Very Liberal’ Ninth Circuit Is Almost Accomplished

Young, mostly male, and overwhelmingly white judges appointed by President Trump are on the cusp of remaking the once reliably liberal Ninth Circuit of the Court of Appeals, the nation’s highest court below the Supreme Court.

The “very, very liberal circuit,” as then Attorney General Jeff Sessions once put it, covers the American West, including California as well as Alaska and Hawaii. Trump himself has called it “totally out of control,” a “big thorn in our side,” a “complete and total disaster,” and a “disgrace.” At one point, he said, “It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an ‘independent judiciary’”—his scary scare quotes.

Now the Senate has been racing to give lifetime seats on its bench to Trump judges whose pro-business jurisprudence and regressive social views are out of step with much of the country, including Democrats and younger Americans.