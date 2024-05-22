Revealed: The ‘Human Printer’ Who Follows Trump Everywhere
INFO TSAR
A 32-year-old Trump fan has quietly risen to become one of Trump’s closest aides. Her superpower? A portable printer! The Bulwark identified Trump’s “human printer” for the first time on Wednesday as Natalie Harp, whose main job is to follow Trump around with a printer so she can deliver cherry-picked information to him. Harp’s story of beating cancer thanks to a Trump-backed law regarding experimental therapies caught the president’s eye in 2019. She was hired by his campaign in 2020, and went on to spout far-right rhetoric as an anchor for One American News network before being rehired by the campaign last year. She reportedly receives little oversight, and one insider told The Bulwark that she spends more time with Trump than anyone else on staff, giving her total control over what makes its way from the internet to his hands. The fangirl-turned-information-tsar goes everywhere Trump goes, from the courthouse in Manhattan to the golf course in Florida. “IF YOU WANT THE PRESIDENT TO SEE SOMETHING, the best route is Natalie,” said one source. “Don’t underestimate her importance.” The Bulwark also reported that Harp was the “junior staffer” who re-posted a “Unified Reich” video on Trump’s Truth Social account. She couldn’t be reached for comment by The Bulwark.