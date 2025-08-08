Trump’s Humble Brag Golf Post After ‘Cheat’ Accusations

Donald Trump has returned to promoting his own golf prowess, despite the growing debate over how much “help” he has had to achieve his victories.

On Thursday, Trump posted a photo on his Truth Social account holding two trophies, writing, “Winning the Senior Club Championship, and the Super Senior Club Championship, last weekend at Bedminster.”

Bedminster is the 79-year-old president’s private golf club in New Jersey, where last month he claimed he had already won five championships this year alone, according to The Palm Beach Post. This double victory in the same weekend would bring his tally to seven.

After boasting of his latest home-ground triumphs, Trump added, “But my heart wasn’t into it, my heart is only for the U.S.A.!”

Donald Trump's golf victory post on Truth Social. Truth Social

The White House posted the president’s score card after his victory on Saturday with the caption, “Winning on and off the course.”

On Sunday, footage emerged of what appeared to be the president receiving assistance from a caddy during the Senior Club Championship. The Super Seniors Club Championships are usually reserved for players over 60.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows Trump’s ball being dropped on a green before the president picked it up.

Another caddy caught dropping a golf ball for Trump. This time it was at Bedminster.



This footage is from Saturday, the day the White House announced Trump won the “2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship.” pic.twitter.com/m7fvkegER1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 3, 2025

After the Bedminster footage dropped, golf writer Rick Reilly took the chance to have another shot at the president.

“So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball,” Reilly posted on X. “YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it’s not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never. Our president is a f---ing golf cheat.”

Reilly is the author of the 2019 book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Donald Trump.

Last month, footage of Trump playing golf in Scotland, where a ball was also dropped by a caddy, raised questions about his skill on the course. Another Trump foe, Californian Governor Gavin Newsom posted the footage on social media with the caption “Trump. Rigging the game. We’re shocked!”

After that match, Reilly wrote on X, “His caddies also tee him up in the rough, toss his ball out of bunkers, and roll back six footers to him. How else is a 79-year-old fat guy supposed to win championships?”

US President Donald Trump watches his drive after playing from the first tee to officially open the Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, north east Scotland on July 29, 2025. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

This week, the Daily Beast spoke to golf pros who said Trump’s skills were impressive for a man of his age, making him an above-average competitor, rather than a serial champion.

“He can clearly step up to a ball and strike it, but when it comes to the short game, he looks like he’s going to be found out sooner or later,” PGA coach Craig Normansell told the Daily Beast. “It certainly doesn’t look like the level of someone who’s won 18 club championships.”

Mark McGowan of Irish Golfer magazine, however, praised Trump’s skills in a piece that ran last month.

“All those hours the cliched leader of the free world spent on the fairways instead of behind the Oval Office desk weren’t wasted,” McGowan wrote.

“Even allowing for less-than-honest editing, Trump’s got game. It’s not the prettiest swing, and his putting stroke resembles that of a man getting electrocuted on the follow through, but he gets through the ball amazingly well for a near 80-year-old.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The website Did Trump Golf Today calculates that the president has played golf on 49 days out of the 201 since his return to office, meaning he has spent almost one quarter of his time in office on the course.