Trump’s Humiliation by Xi Confirmed in 19-Word Statement

Donald Trump walked away with little to show for all his extravagant efforts to entertain Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The entire readout of the three-day gathering, including Trump greeting Xi on the tarmac, a lavish welcome ceremony, State Dinner, and tea on Friday morning, was just 19 words.

“President Trump and President Xi discussed the economy, trade, Super Intelligence, and cooperation on numerous issues of shared importance,” a senior U.S. official told the Daily Beast.

Trump also posted about the meeting on Truth Social, but it was remarkably short for someone who has gone on lengthy social media rants about numerous other topics, and it revealed no specific accomplishments from the meeting.

“President Xi and Madam Peng have just left D.C., heading for China. The meeting was one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A. We will be meeting again in November, in China, and then at the G20 in December, in Miami, Florida. Much has been, and will be, accomplished. I look forward to our next meeting!” he wrote.

Trump claims much has been accomplished after Xi meeting but provides zero details. Truth Social