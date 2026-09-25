Politics

Trump’s Humiliation by Xi Confirmed in 19-Word Statement

EMPTY WORDS

The president rolled out the red carpet but had little to show for his meeting, aside from two pandas gifted to a zoo in Atlanta.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

President Donald Trump and President of China Xi Jinping arrive for a tour of the National Archives Museum on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Xi concludes his three-day state visit to Washington, DC with a tour of the National Archives to view records significant to the U.S.-China relationship throughout history.
Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump walked away with little to show for all his extravagant efforts to entertain Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The entire readout of the three-day gathering, including Trump greeting Xi on the tarmac, a lavish welcome ceremony, State Dinner, and tea on Friday morning, was just 19 words.

“President Trump and President Xi discussed the economy, trade, Super Intelligence, and cooperation on numerous issues of shared importance,” a senior U.S. official told the Daily Beast.

Trump also posted about the meeting on Truth Social, but it was remarkably short for someone who has gone on lengthy social media rants about numerous other topics, and it revealed no specific accomplishments from the meeting.

President Xi and Madam Peng have just left D.C., heading for China. The meeting was one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A. We will be meeting again in November, in China, and then at the G20 in December, in Miami, Florida. Much has been, and will be, accomplished. I look forward to our next meeting!he wrote.

Trump claims much has been accomplished after Xi meeting but provides zero details.
Trump claims much has been accomplished after Xi meeting but provides zero details. Truth Social

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

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