U.S. News

Trump’s ICE Agents Raid Restaurant Owned by CBS News Star’s Husband

KNOCK KNOCK

Chef Geoff’s, an American restaurant founded by Norah O’Donnell’s husband Geoff Tracy, was raided by nearly a dozen ICE agents on Tuesday morning.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

A photo illustration of Geoff Tracy and Norah O'Donnell.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided multiple restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, including one owned by the husband of CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell.

Chef Geoff’s, an American fare restaurant founded by O’Donnell’s husband Geoff Tracy, was raided by nearly a dozen ICE agents on Tuesday morning, according to Fox 5.

The immigration agents, dressed in Homeland Security uniforms, reportedly asked to see the staff’s I-9 forms that verify their identity and employment authorization.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid took place early Tuesday morning and lasted about an hour and a half. No one was taken into custody.

CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell and husband Geoff Tracy pose on the red carpet at the reception for Kennedy Center honorees ahead of the official gala at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
CBS News icon Norah O'Donnell has been married to restaurant owner Geoff Tracy since 2001. REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to Chef Geoff’s and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Shawn Townsend, president of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, told Fox 5 that they were concerned about “the fear-mongering tactics” used on a number of D.C. restaurants.

“There was no one detained or arrested that I’ve heard of but regardless of that fact, disrupting food service during lunch hours while restaurants are open is alarming,” he said. “There is a sense of fear… Immigrants make up a large amount of workers in our restaurants in the district.”

The Washingtonian reported that ICE agents also visited Millie’s in Spring Valley, Pupatella and Chang Chang in Dupont Circle, and Ghostburger in Shaw to demand I-9 forms.

Mom Says ICE Agents Humiliated Her Family in Mistaken Raid BOTCHED OPERATION
Erkki Forster
ICE at a home.

The agents, who said they were doing “administrative work,” reportedly left Pupatella after staff referred them to the pizzeria’s corporate office.

“No raiding, no anything,” Pupatella executive Natasha Neely told the magazine. “They didn’t even enter the building.”

At Millie’s, agents did not push back when the general manager denied their request to question employees just as the restaurant was opening for lunch.

“They all came in all of the public entrances at the same time,” owner Bo Blair told The Washingtonian. “We were under the impression that they were focusing on trying to find criminals… And this is just a whole new level of harassment to our hard-working, law-abiding employees.”

CBS Owner Asked ‘60 Minutes’ to Hold Back Mean Trump StoriesEXECUTIVE ORDERS
Tom Sanders
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Shari Redstone, Executive Chairwoman, Paramount Global attends the Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The raids followed rumors on Monday that ICE agents would begin targeting D.C. restaurant staff and food delivery workers this week.

The raids are part of the government’s broader push to deliver President Donald Trump’s long-promised mass deportation blitz.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly sought to assure the public that deportations would target violent criminals. A CBS investigation earlier found, however, that hundreds of people have been deported despite having no criminal history.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaFox News Host Grills Trump Official on Air Safety: ‘How Do You Not Know?’
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Busted Stealing His Policy Ideas From TV... Again
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandMAGA Tries to Sway Pope Vote With $100 Bottles of Wine and Billion-Dollar Promises
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsBill O’Reilly Attacks ‘Dopey’ Trump: ‘There’s No Excuse’
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandTrump Insults Canada Moments Before Sitting Down With New PM
David Gardner