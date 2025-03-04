Trumpland

Trump’s ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Back on Raid Duty

ICE, ICE, BARBIE!

Noem was back on the streets, this time in Virginia, boasting perfect makeup and immaculate curled hair as she hunted down gang members.

Leigh Kimmins
Reporter

NEW YORK CITY - JANUARY 28: In this handout photo provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the New York City Fugitive Operations Team, joined by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, conducted targeted enforcement operations resulting in the arrest of an illegal Dominican national on January 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)
