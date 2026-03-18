Trump’s ICE Cowboy Told ‘Say It to My Face’ in Wild Senate Hearing

The confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s pick to replace Kristi Noem as the head of the Department of Homeland Security got off to a heated start when Sen. Rand Paul accused Sen. Markwayne Mullin of applauding his violent assault.

The Kentucky senator sparked the fierce back-and-forth when he challenged Mullin to “tell it to my face” during his opening statement as chair of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

“You told the media that I was a freaking snake and that you completely understood if I had been assaulted,” Paul slammed Mullin. “I was shocked. It would justify and celebrate this violent assault.”

Chairman Sen. Rand Paul confronted Sen. Markwayne Mullin at his confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for calling him a snake and accused him of applauding violence against him. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Paul recounted being attacked from behind in 2017 in an assault where he suffered six broken ribs and a lengthy, painful recovery.

“I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits on the proper use of force,” Paul said.

An opening statement by Chairman Sen. Rand Paul is seen on a screen during a confirmation hearing for Sen. Markwayne Mullin be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on March 18, 2026. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

But Paul did not stop there. He called his Oklahoma colleague a liar and challenged him directly.

“You went on to brag that you’d already told me to my face you completely understood and approved of the assault. Well, that’s a lie. You got a chance today. You can either continue to lie, or you can correct the record,” Paul blasted him. “You have never had the courage to look me in the eye and tell me that the assault was justified.”

“Today, I’ll give you that chance to clear the record. Tell it to my face if that’s what you believe,” Paul continued. “Tell the world why you believe I deserve to be assaulted from behind.”

“And while you’re at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and border patrol agents,” Paul added.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin arrives to testify during a confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump nominated Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As the Kentucky Republican slammed Mullin with a series of scathing accusations, the Oklahoma senator sat quietly just feet away as other lawmakers and Mullin’s wife also looked on with visible discomfort.

The 48-year-old Oklahoma lawmaker immediately responded in his own opening statement to the damning accusations.

“I have to address the remarks the chairman made, calling me a liar, sir. I think there’s everybody in this room knows that I’m very blunt and direct to the point, and if I have something to say, I’ll say it directly to your face,” Mullin fired back.

The former MMA fighter and plumber claimed he had a conversation with Paul. He also insisted he did not invoke violence or believe anyone should be attacked from behind.

“If I do have something to say, everybody in this room knows, I’ll come straight to you. I’ll say it publicly, and I’ll say it privately, but I’ll never say it behind your back,” Mullin claimed.

But Paul was not ready to lay the matter to rest and immediately brought it up again when it was his turn to ask questions, accusing Mullin of being unrepentant.

“The only thing you’re upset about is that I called you a liar, which is more about this machismo,” the Kentucky senator said.

In the heated exchange, Mullin insisted he did not know the extent of Paul’s injuries in the attack; he also claimed he did not say he supported the attack but understood it.

A view of the boots worn by Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin during a confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump nominated Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The chairman, however, argued it was not just that Mullin disliked him personally, but suggested Mullin had a bigger problem. He proceeded to play a video mashup featuring the Oklahoma senator standing up at a hearing and challenging a witness, Sean O’Brien, to a fight.

Mullin responded by pointing out that he and O’Brien had set their differences behind them, and O’Brien, president of the Teamsters, was even in the room for Wednesday’s confirmation hearing. Mullin called him a “good friend.”

Paul fired back by quoting Mullin also once saying: “Sometimes people just need to be punched in the face.”

“Is that still your opinion that political disputes can sometimes and often only be resolved by violence?” Paul asked.

“No, I don’t,” Mullin said.

“It’s about character assassination for you. That’s the way this game is played,” the DHS nominee also added.