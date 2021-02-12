Trump’s Impeachment Attorneys Brazenly Dodge GOP Question on When He Learned of Riot
ANSWER THE QUESTION
On the third day of Trump’s impeachment trial before the Senate, his attorney dodged a question on what he knew of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and when he knew it. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Collins (R-ME) asked: “Exactly when did President Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol and what specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end, and when did he take them?” Defense lawyer Michael Van Der Veen instead blamed House impeachment managers for not discovering such information themselves, though Trump is Van Der Veen’s client and could, probably, have provided such information himself.
“The House managers have given us absolutely no evidence one way or the other as to that question… We have a tweet on the day at 2:38, so it was certainly sometime before then. With the rush to bring this impeachment, there’s been absolutely no investigation into that. That’s the problem with this entire proceeding,” he said.