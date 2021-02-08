Trump’s Impeachment Defense: Actually, He Didn’t Mean It Literally When He Said ‘Fight Like Hell’
OOPSIES
As former President Trump’s second impeachment trial begins, his legal team offered a preview of his defense, in a legal brief filed Monday. According to the documents, Trump didn’t mean it when he told people to “fight like hell” before the Jan. 6 riot, and even if he did, the trial is moot because he’s no longer president. “Of the over 10,000 words spoken, Mr. Trump used the word ‘fight’ a little more than a handful of times and each time in the figurative sense that has long been accepted in public discourse,” the brief read. Words aside, the Senate has tried former government officials before; if 67 members of the Senate were to vote to convict Trump, the Senate could then vote to disqualify him from running for office again. Trump’s defense lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce Castor, had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and refused to prosecute Bill Cosby, respectively.