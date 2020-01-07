Trump’s Iran Clusterfuckery Just Handed the Middle East to China

On Monday, the United States military informed the government of Iraq that U.S. forces would begin their pullout from that country, 16 years after the “shock and awe” of our 2003 invasion. Also on Monday, that United States military said that the letter announcing the departure was released by mistake and did not reflect U.S. policy. Also on Monday, the Chinese ambassador met with the prime minister of Iraq and informed him that China would be willing to provide military support to that country should they desire it.

The last of those three stories shows how a superpower in its ascendancy behaves. The other two are just more low comedy from the folks who are currently bringing you U.S. national security policy.

The juxtaposition is not an accident, though it can hardly be said that any of it was intentional on the part of the U.S. government. Following the Jan. 3 attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel U.S. troops from the country. This was just one of many unintended consequences of the Soleimani attack. In just three days, there were many.