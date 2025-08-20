Trump’s Jaw-Dropping Ignorance Exposed During Putin Meet: Author

Donald Trump displayed a stunning ignorance of the Cold War during last week’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to his biographer.

Author Michael Wolff told the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head on Tuesday that, in the president’s telling of the decades-long 20th century engagement, “it would appear that the U.S. and USSR are on the same side.”

Wolff, who said his sources are “twice removed” from the principals, said Trump began the meeting with “a combination of flattery” and “a combination of things that he’s just pulled out of somewhere...observations, it’s both inconsequential and incoherent.”

When either Special Envoy Steve Witkoff or Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted him to lay out an agenda, Wolff said, Trump just talked over them.

“Again, we’re nowhere in this meeting. We’re probably now, you know, 20 minutes in. Nothing is clear about what anyone is doing there except that Putin is totally impassive,” he said.

When Putin did speak, Wolff said, he gave a “history lesson” about ”why [Russia] should conquer Ukraine."

“Trump, not to be outdone, as this is relayed to me, goes into his own history lesson, and this is a history of the Cold War,” he said. “And as this is described to me, in Trump’s history of the Cold War, it would appear that the U.S. and USSR are on the same side.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung called into question Wolff’s credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” Cheung said. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Trump, who has been attacking “woke” history museums for not talking about “the future,” then seemed to go along with Putin’s statement resisting a ceasefire, Wolff said.

“And Trump seems to accept this and seems to agree with this,” according to the author. “Yes, let’s just move on to the peace.”

Witkoff and Rubio, meanwhile, are “basically helpless.”

“They sit there occasionally trying to interject, but you can’t really interject because Trump just talks all the time,” he continued.

“And this is then to... Putin’s advantage, because rather than any discussion of the details of what might happen here, what territory—what are you going to give for that, what are the trade offs—I mean, that level of detail Trump is not interested in, probably not capable of following the logical sequences that would be necessary there.”

What’s important to Trump, Wolff said, “is to keep talking” and “to have people listen to him.”

Trump regarded Friday’s meeting as a “great and very successful day in Alaska!” in a Truth Social post the following morning.

“The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO,” he wrote.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Trump then met with Zelensky and fellow European leaders on Monday to continue talks, which the president applauded as a “very good meeting.” Putin and Zelensky are set to meet next, before a trilateral summit with Trump.