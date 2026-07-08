Politics

Trump’s Jaw-Dropping Secret Threat to U.S. Ally Is Leaked

BULLY BOY

The president suggested he would nix a 118-year-old agreement.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

KANANASKIS, ALBERTA - JUNE 16: U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak to the press after signing a trade deal following a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, 2025 in Kananaskis, Alberta. Canada is hosting this year's meeting of the world's seven largest economies. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump threatened to drop a diplomatic bomb on Canada at the height of his crazed “51st state” ramblings, according to insiders.

Trump began publicly flirting with the idea of absorbing Canada into the U.S. in late 2024, and it soon became a hallmark of his second term. He would refer to then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “governor” and said he would use “economic force” to achieve his imperialist fever dream.

Towards the end of his tenure, Trudeau, who was replaced as PM by Mark Carney in March last year, faced sinister threats from Trump in private phone calls, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump Justin Trudeau
President Donald Trump talks with former Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at Winfield House, London. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

In one call, Trump reportedly straight-up threatened to nix a 118-year-old agreement that helped pin down and officially mark parts of the U.S.-Canada border on maps and on the ground.

In April 1908, the Boundary Convention was signed by the United States and the United Kingdom, which at the time handled Canada’s foreign affairs because Canada was a self-governing British Dominion.

Trump didn’t care for its history, reportedly telling Trudeau, “I tear that up, and your whole country unravels.”

It is unclear whether Trump understands the convention, however, as it didn’t create the U.S.-Canada border—it simply clarified and marked parts of it. Even if the U.S. tried to withdraw from it, the border would still exist because it is primarily established by earlier treaties, including the 1818 and 1846 agreements.

However, the act would have triggered a diplomatic crisis with tension already high because of Trump’s economic warfare and endless rambling about taking over Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Mark Carney has taken a more bullish approach to Trump than his predecessor. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trudeau’s envoys were tasked with dissuading Trump from enacting this approach in any tangible way. At one Mar-a-Lago dinner, it was pointed out to him that Canada, as a mega-state of the U.S., would lean Democrat.

Trump reportedly replied that it could be split into two states, one red and one blue.

When Carney replaced Trudeau, he set about strengthening ties with European partners and China in a bid to reduce reliance on the U.S.

The White House has been contacted for comment.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now