Trump’s July Fourth Celebration Bankrupted D.C. Security Fund: Mayor
Read it at The Washington Post
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Trump’s July Fourth celebration cost the D.C. government $1.7 million, bankrupting a special fund used to prevent terrorist threats and provide security at political events. In a Tuesday letter to Trump, Bowser wrote that the fund is estimated to be running at a $6 million deficit by the end of September. Bowser says the account was never reimbursed for the $7.3 million in expenses from providing security at Trump’s inauguration. She called upon the president to reimburse the fund as soon as possible. Director of Homeland Security Chris Rodriguez estimated that the cost of the July 4th celebration was six times what the cost has been in the past.