Trump’s Korean Coronavirus Diplomacy Is a Disaster

U.S. President Donald Trump wants South Korea’s help fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Good idea. No country has a better record containing the disease while allowing the uninfected to go about their lives. But Trump’s desire to squeeze and humiliate one of America’s closest allies seems to have gotten the better of him.

“ COVID-19 has killed eight times more people in New York City alone than in all of South Korea. ”

For reasons never clearly elucidated, last year Trump decided to demand Seoul pay $5 billion for the Americans based on Korean territory—which is more than five times the current contribution. And his negotiators are not backing down on demands the U.S. military be dealt with essentially as a mercenary force that will pack up and go if its price is not met.

Victor Cha at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington sees U.S. policy on South Korea, including negotiations on the bases, as part and parcel of Trump’s overall outlook on foreign policy. “After three years of transactional diplomacy,” he says, “the hegemon no longer values alliances” and “you can see why each country is only thinking about itself.”