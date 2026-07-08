Trump’s Late-Night Phone Habit Revealed

President Donald Trump’s late-night Truth Social blitzes have become a concerning trend in his second term—but now one of his Cabinet secretaries has revealed he is up making middle-of-the-night phone calls, too.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum revealed that Trump called him as late as 2:00 a.m. in his second term.

“The latest in the last month was 11:45 p.m.,” Burgum admitted in an appearance on MAGA podcaster Katie Miller’s show. “But over the period of time working and campaigning with him, I’ve gotten them as late as 2:00 a.m.”

Trump is already up all night posting nonsense on Truth Social. Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Burgum noted that the earliest phone call he received from the president in the last month was at 8:00 a.m.

“President Trump’s always very polite. The first question he always asks is: I didn’t wake you up, did I?” he said.

The 80-year-old president is known for being up all night on his phone, as evidenced by his nonsensical posts on Truth Social at all hours.

The Daily Beast has analyzed Trump’s manic posting, finding that about a third of his social media output now occurs at night. In April, Trump posted 189 times between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time, meaning 83 percent of nights saw at least one late-night post.

Trump subjects his Cabinet to late-night calls. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

At the same time, the president has hardly been seen before the afternoon.

The Daily Beast found that Trump was seen in public only three times in Washington, D.C., before 11 a.m. in the entire month of June, while the vast majority of his appearances took place in the late afternoon.

His public calendar typically lists “Executive Time” starting at 8 a.m.

Even during afternoon events, Trump often appears to doze off, including in the Oval Office, at round tables, and during Cabinet meetings at the White House.

Trump gets some shut eye during an Oval Office meeting. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump’s nocturnal habits and use of “Executive Time” to catch up on sleep after calling people and posting all night were also confirmed in the bombshell book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.