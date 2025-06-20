President Donald Trump embarked on a scathing rant against California Governor Gavin Newsom after scoring a “big win” surrounding the L.A. protests.

A California appeals court ruled Thursday that Trump can continue to control California’s National Guard in a blow to Newsom’s attempt to reassert authority over his own state.

The three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the president’s argument he lawfully exercised his authority in taking control of the guard. It added the president showed enough evidence to justify such an argument. ADVERTISEMENT

“We emphasize, however, that our decision addresses only the facts before us,” the ruling states. “And although we hold that the President likely has authority to federalize the National Guard, nothing in our decision addresses the nature of the activities in which the federalized National Guard may engage.”

The ruling is not permanent, but extends a pause on a June 12 ruling in favor of Newsom as the battle makes it way through the courts.

Trump took control of the state’s National Guard last week amid anti-ICE protests, arguing that they were needed in order to support ICE agents and quell protests.

Newsom filed a lawsuit in response, with a District Court judge agreeing that Trump was using the National Guard illegally in Los Angeles and ruling that he had to return control over to Newsom—a finding which that was paused hours later and subsequently extended on Thursday.

The appeals court, consisting of two Trump appointees and one Biden appointee, unanimously ruled that Trump had a “considerable” basis to call up the National Guard, making him the first president in 60 years to activate a state’s National Guard against the wishes of its governor.

Mike Blake/Mike Blake/Reuters

In a late-night tirade to Truth Social following the ruling, Trump gloated, “BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard!”

He continued, taking aim at Newsom, “The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done.”

He finished, ”This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!”

Donald Trump is not a king and not above the law.



Tonight, the court rightly rejected Trump’s claim that he can do whatever he wants with the National Guard and not have to explain himself to a court.



We will not let this authoritarian use of military soldiers against citizens… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 20, 2025

Newsom, meanwhile, responded to the ruling on X, posting that he planned to continue the fight. “Donald Trump is not a king and not above the law. Tonight, the court rightly rejected Trump’s claim that he can do whatever he wants with the National Guard and not have to explain himself to a court.” He continued, ”We will not let this authoritarian use of military soldiers against citizens go unchecked.”

Despite ruling in Trump’s favor, the court rejected his assertion that the courts had “no role” in reviewing his decision to federalize the National Guard.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press after a hearing on the use of National Guard troops amid federal immigration sweeps, at the California State Supreme Court in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 12, 2025. Yuri Avila/REUTERS