Judge Slaps Down Trump’s Latest Attempt to Block Riot Investigators Within Two Hours

Donald Trump’s latest attempt at blocking the House investigation into the Capitol riot lasted for less time than No Time to Die. According to Politico, Trump’s lawyer filed an emergency request to a federal judge Monday to stop the National Archives from passing potentially damning records to Jan. 6 investigators by the end of this week—but, within two hours, Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed it and told Trump’s lawyers their request didn’t make sense. Chutkan was already weighing up another Trump lawsuit which aims to block the National Archives from sharing the records by the end of this Friday, but Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, reportedly issued his second request Monday asking Chutkan for an “administrative stay” of her own ruling on the first lawsuit even though she still hasn’t issued it. In her post-midnight dismissal, Chutkan reportedly told Trump’s lawyers she could only grant a stay “while an appeal is pending,” not before, so they’ll have to wait for her ruling on the first lawsuit.
