Trump’s Latest Interview Is Also His Scariest to Date

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump gave a lengthy interview this week for a cover story in Time magazine—and it sure scared The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy.

In it, the twice-impeached 2024 hopeful lays out his plans to mobilize the military domestically to deport more than 11 million people, pardon every Jan. 6 rioter, allow states to monitor women’s pregnancies, withhold congressionally appropriated funding at his whims, and fire any attorney general that does not prosecute his chosen targets—among other things.

“My God, if there was any doubt about what a second Trump term will look like, he laid it out in no explicit terms,” Moodie said.

“I feel like [this interview] should be force-fed to people, Clockwork Orange-style, who are still sort of on the fence or undecided, because this man is insane,” Levy added in agreement. “None of this is hyperbole. It’s just the reality of where we are.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki McCann Ramirez joins the program to discuss Trump’s terrifying rhetoric and the unsettling loss of bodily autonomy across the country as more states implement draconian abortion bans.

“Clearly people are not thrilled about this,” she said. “[Trump’s]’s walking a real tightrope that he created for himself. It’s honestly no one’s fault but his own.”

Plus! Brothers and investigative reporters Brody Mullins and Luke Mullins stop by The New Abnormal to discuss their new book, The Wolves of K Street: The Secret History of How Big Money Took Over Big Government.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.