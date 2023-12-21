Trump’s Law Clerk Gag Order Remains for Now, High Court Rules

Donald Trump and his lawyers must continue to shut up about the law clerk they despise, now that the state’s highest court has finally weighed in on the gag order at his highly contentious bank fraud trial.

On Thursday morning, the New York Court of Appeals–which is the highest court in the state–formally rejected the latest bid by lawyers representing the former president.

Judge Jenny Rivera refused to temporarily halt the gag order at Trump’s request, keeping it in place while the court reviews the matter in the coming weeks.

Trump has been on a rampage attacking Justice Arthur F. Engoron and his right hand legal adviser, the attorney Allison Greenfield, spreading lies about her and inspiring dozens of calls and death threats since the trial began in October.

The judge issue a gag order, repeatedly fined him a total of $15,000 for violating it, and threatened to throw him behind bars. After that, Trump's lawyers picked up the tab and began attacking her verbally in court, leading the judge to issue a rare gag order against the attorney themselves.

The real estate tycoons legal team has been battling it to no avail. Thursdays higher court decision means that it will stay in place, possibly until the trial comes to close next month.