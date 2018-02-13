Trump’s Lawyer Michael Cohen Is Shopping a Book About the First Family, Stormy Daniels, and Russia

Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer is writing a book about his life and relationship with the president.

According to a proposal shopped to multiple publishers and obtained by The Daily Beast, Michael Cohen’s book will likely be titled Trump Revolution: From The Tower to The White House, Understanding Donald J. Trump, and will focus on the attorney’s role in the president’s campaign and businesses.

“No issue was too big, too sticky or too oddball for me to tackle,” Cohen teases in the proposal. “I saw it all, handled it all. And still do.”

Positioned partially as a rebuttal to Michael Wolff’s massively popular White House exposé Fire and Fury, Cohen’s proposal posits that few people outside Trump’s family understand the president besides him; and he casts himself as the “family fix-it guy” and the original Trump “special counsel.”

According to Cohen, other recent authors of Trump explainer books—like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and deputy campaign manager David Bossie—only worked closely with the president for short periods of time, and don’t have Cohen’s lengthy relationship with Trump.

“The reality is that all of these books, across the lot, are based on arm’s length observations gleaned over relatively brief periods of time,” the proposal says.

Unsurprisingly, though the proposal teases some exclusive info on Cohen’s involvement in the federal probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, the book will position Trump in a highly positive light.

The proposal claims Trump Revolution will describe the “complexities and nuances of the Trump family” with chapters on first lady Melania Trump and the Trump children. Cohen also explains away Trump’s erratic tendencies, saying the president is just a wily strategist who pretends to be crazy to create “an incredibly effective smoke machine,” fooling even formerly close allies like ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“There truly is a method to his madness, to quote that old saw, and people who think otherwise can quickly get buried,” Cohen said. “Steve Bannon comes to mind, but there are plenty of others who are now six-feet under due to this basic miscalculation. I’ll also be talking about this in some detail.”

But in Trumpian fashion, a good amount of the book will be dedicated to Cohen’s own personal gripes about his interactions with the media.

The proposal promises to clarify Cohen’s role in the “unfortunate saga” involving Stephanie Clifford, the porn star known as Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received $130,000 from Cohen a week before the 2016 election to stay quiet about previous sexual experiences with the then-reality-TV star Trump.

It also details a chapter titled “Says Who,” dedicated to Cohen’s famously embarrassing interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, and a chapter titled “BuzzFeed & Me” about Cohen’s defamation suit against BuzzFeed News over the outlet’s decision to publish a dossier detailing Trump’s ties to Russia.

“Michael’s defamation lawsuit against Buzzfeed, filed in state court on January 8 (2018), will be addressed in some detail, with a close focus on the declining nature of journalistic standards in the internet era,” the proposal states.

Reached for comment Monday evening, Cohen told The Daily Beast: “I have been working on a book and am extremely thankful that is has been well received and sought after by multiple publishers.”