Trump’s Lawyers Want to Stop His ‘Major’ Press Conference: Report

The “major” news conference Donald Trump promised to hold on Monday to blow everyone’s minds with his “irrefutable” proof that he’s innocent of election meddling in Georgia may not happen after all, according to ABC News. Citing multiple sources, the news outlet reported Thursday that Trump’s legal advisers are trying to talk him out of it, warning that more “dubious” election claims will only make matters worse for him. The news comes two days after Trump took to Truth Social to announce the press conference, claiming he’d release a report that would immediately lead to his “complete EXONERATION” in Georgia’s racketeering case. He faces 13 counts in that indictment, his fourth in a matter of months.