Trump’s Legal Battles Cost His PACs Over $50 Million Last Year
BILLS BILLS BILLS
Donald Trump’s mounting legal battles cost the former president’s political action committees more than $50 million last year, according to ABC News. In 2023, Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, spent $26 million on Trump’s legal fees in the second half of the year alone, and only raised $6 million. In 2020, Save America boasted a war chest of $100 million, but as it entered 2023, only $5.1 million remained. Things were so dire in 2023, Save America needed to be saved itself, and was refunded $42 million in cash from Make America Great Again Inc, a super PAC supporting Trump. Trump has been using the funds to dole out million dollar payments to his lawyers, Alina Habba, Chris Kise, John Lauro, Steven Sadow, and Tom Blanche, and other related expenses.