Trump’s MAGA Fyre Fest Suffers Telling Stage Malfunction

President Donald Trump’s Republican convention has kicked off with a whimper rather than a bang.

Trump, 80, headed to Dallas, Texas, for the event designed to help the Republican Party win over voters ahead of the critical midterm elections, even as his popularity wanes.

However, an embarrassing stage failure saw the Trumpfest instantly channel the cursed musical event Fyre Festival, which collapsed into chaos in 2017.

After being opened by Trump-approved tenor Christopher Macchio, Florida Senator and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Joe Gruters appeared on stage in front of rabid MAGA supporters.

But when Gruters appeared, an “L” had fallen off the sign on the “Dallas” sign on the podium.

The 'L' falls off the 'Dallas' sign at the Republican Convention RNC chairman as Joe Gruters speaks. YouTube

Social media users quickly seized on the awkward malfunction, pointing out that taking the L is internet slang for losing or being a loser.

Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin posted on X, “Bold move letting the signage deliver the convention’s first unforced error,” adding. “Trump has reportedly declared it the most beautiful missing letter anyone’s ever seen.”

Ken Martin jokes about the missing 'L'. X

“RNC already taking Ls,” anti-Trump Super PAC The Lincoln Project posted, adding, “Great start guys.”

Diving into the missing letter theme, Trump foe, conservative attorney George Conway wrote, “_O_;_MAOOO; GOD B_ESS PRESIDENT DONA_D TRUMP.”

George Conway mocks the Republican stage mishap. X

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Despite Trump claiming the Republican event was a sell-out, as the event began, there were plenty of empty seats at the American Airlines Center, the Daily Beast reported.

Beyond the floor seating, only a few sections had filled up on the first level while most were largely empty.