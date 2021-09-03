Trump PAC Lavishing $37K a Month on Rent at Trump Tower as Other Tenants Flee: Report
DONATIONS WELL SPENT
Trump Tower is reportedly struggling to lease out its prime office space during the disruption of the pandemic, but it does have one reliable tenant: the ex-president’s own political operation. According to The Washington Post, the Make America Great Again PAC has been paying the Trump Organization $37,541.67 each month to rent some rarely used office space on the 15th floor of the NYC building. The Post reports the super PAC was previously paying $3,000 a month to rent a kiosk in the tower’s lobby, even when the lobby was closed.
Campaign-finance experts said the arrangement doesn’t appear to be illegal but is ethically dodgy. “He’s running a con,” said Paul S. Ryan from watchdog group Common Cause. “Talking about political expenses—but, in reality, raising money for self-enrichment.” Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said the PAC is renting the space at “market rate... to help President Trump build a financial juggernaut to help elect America First conservatives and flip both the House and Senate to the Republicans in the midterm elections.”