Trump’s MAGA Queen Splits From Him Over Iran Deal

Right-wing influencer and Trump stan Laura Loomer is ripping into the White House’s ceasefire deal with Iran, arguing that the U.S. essentially walked away empty-handed.

“The negotiation is a negative for our country,” Loomer said on X following the agreement. “We didn’t really get anything out of it and the terrorists in Iran are celebrating.”

Laura Loomer, far-right activist, lashed out at Trump's ceasefire deal, calling it a "negative" for the country. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

The 32-year-old social media personality has long enjoyed special access to the president, despite not being a part of the administration. Last April, Trump fired several members of his National Security Council following an Oval Office meeting where Loomer reportedly urged him to do so.

In her criticism of the Iran ceasefire, Loomer was cautious to not heap blame on Trump while still calling the deal “awful for America.”

Loomer avoided placing blame on Trump while still calling the deal “awful for America.” -

“Luckily President Trump wasn’t in charge of the negotiations,” she wrote in another post on X. “That’s what we all need to remember when the ceasefire that isn’t a ceasefire fails and Americans are attacked and killed by Iranian proxies or the IRGC.”

The temporary pause in fighting was announced less than two hours before Trump said he would destroy Iran’s civilization if an agreement was not reached.

Despite Loomer’s framing, Trump very much took credit for the peace deal, saying on Truth Social that “as President...it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

Trump broke the news of the ceasefire deal on TruthSocial. Donald Trump/Truth Social

But Loomer, who is known online for her charged Islamophobic rhetoric, insisted that “Iran will continue being a threat to the US and Western civilization until the regime is wiped out.”

Meanwhile, the deal between the U.S. and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, is already starting to show signs of cracking.

Though Tehran had agreed to open the critical Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic, reports from the region reveal maritime traffic is still restricted.

The Strait of Hormuz remains restricted despite Iran agreeing to open the waterway. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

In addition, Israel carried out its deadliest day of bombing in the war in Lebanon, leading to further dispute over the actual terms of the ceasefire. Iran believes Lebanon is included in the two-week peace, while U.S. officials say it isn’t.

Worry over the cease-fire’s survival led the price of oil to surge on Thursday after falling earlier this week after news of a pause in hostilities.

Israel continued to carry out deadly bombings despite the ceasefire deal. Mohamed Azakir/REUTERS

Pakistan will host negotiations between the United States and Iran this weekend.

At a time when prominent right-wing voices, like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, are defecting from Trump over his decision to launch a war with Iran, Loomer has been something of a foil.

She accused Trump’s inner circle of backstabbing the president by leaking information to the New York Times for a story that revealed skepticism among some high-ranking American officials to the idea of attacking Iran.

A recent New York Times articles revealed Vance expressed reservations about war with Iran. REUTERS

This reporting plays into the influencer’s perception of Republican hesitancy to fully back the president on core issues.

“We are already losing the midterms due to the incompetence of GOP Reps who refused to codify President Trump’s agenda in my opinion, so you might as well destroy the regime,” Loomer added.

The schism between Loomer and the anti-war right is also deepening over online accusations that social media personalities are receiving large sums of money to push pro-war messaging.

Bruesewitz calls out the type of content Loomer is putting forth. Alex Bruesewitz/X. Alex Bruesewitz/X

“Over the coming days, remember that many so-called “influencers” on this platform are paid by nations and companies eager to prolong the war," prominent right-wing political consultant Alex Bruesewitz said in an X post on Wednesday. “They won’t be thrilled by President Trump’s deal with Iran, even though it marks a significant step forward toward a safer and more prosperous world.”

“These grifters must be exposed!” streamer Graham Allen added.

Allen turns on the pro-war movement. Graham Allen/X. Graham Allen/X.

Loomer, for her part, has accused others on the right of posting Iranian propaganda, blasting a post from Turning Point USA’s Jack Posobiec that appears to show scenes of cosmopolitan luxury in Tehran.

Loomer claps back at the anti-war right. Laura Loomer/X. Laura Loomer/X