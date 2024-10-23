The McDonald’s in Pennsylvania where Donald Trump worked has been the target of fake Yelp reviews following the former president’s photo-op on Sunday. Trump manned the fry cooker at the Feasterville, Pennsylvania, location as part of an attack against Kamala Harris, who he claims never worked at the restaurant. Harris said on the campaign trail that she worked at McDonald’s one summer in college. Many reviewers left negative comments. “There was some sort of orange goo dripped on our fries. The incoherent old guy working the window was slurring his words and refused to give us our change. He said he already gave it to me, but I could see it sticking out of his pocket,” a reviewer said. Some criticized how the franchise owner allowed the location to be shut down for Trump’s stunt. “Closed? Why? For a photo op? I thought you were bipartisan. Very disappointed. And not customer friendly at all,” one reviewer wrote. Trump supporters left their own reviews. “Amazing service! Thank you to the fry cook! My fries were fresh and hot! He even fixed the McFlurry machine! 10/10,” one read. In response, Yelp temporarily disabled the review function to “work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events.”

