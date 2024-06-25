Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

You know there might be a problem when even Fox News cuts away from Donald Trump.

That’s according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, who declared that the former president has officially lost it after watching Trump incoherently babble about “washing machines” during a rally in Philadelphia over the weekend.

“This is not the Donald Trump from 2016, or even the Donald Trump from 2020 who said crazy things,” Levy said. “This to me, is where he’s at now, mentally. It’s so much worse… There’s just, there’s a very noticeable difference to me between 2020 and 2024 Donald Trump.”

What’s really “wild” to Levy, he says, is that “Joe Biden is much more mentally sharp than Donald Trump is. I mean, he may not be as fast as he was, which by the way, is fine because presidents don’t have to make decisions in three seconds for the most part.”

Plus! Author and journalist Lucian K. Truscott IV joins the show to talk about the history of the Sinclair Broadcast Group and their schemes to turn the local news into right-wing propaganda.

Then, author and professor of philosophy at Georgetown University-Qatar, Karl Widerquist, who writes about the distribution of justice, is here to tell us about universal basic income: what it is, why we should want it, and why we don’t have it.

