Trump’s Mexico Resort Is Pretty Much a ‘Muddy Hole’ Near a Sewage Plant
DIRT POOR
After almost two decades, former President Donald Trump’s Mexico resort isn’t much more than a “muddy hole” according to a reporter for the New Republic who recently visited the site. In 2006, Trump and some Los Angeles-based real estate developers announced they were pursuing a new project, the Trump Ocean Baja Resort, just 10 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the project never got off the ground and ended in a lawsuit that the Trump organization settled for an undisclosed amount, according to the San Diego Free Press. Now, more than a decade after the lawsuit, not much has changed, according to reporter Alexander Nazaryan, who traveled down to the resort. Situated across the highway from the Punta Bandera wastewater treatment plant, there isn’t much to see beyond the property’s chain-link fence aside from a “huge, muddy hole.” Nazaryan described that there were none of the promised beachfront bungalows or hotel rooms, just another failed Trump business venture.