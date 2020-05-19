Trump’s Visit to Michigan Factory Will Violate Guv’s Ban on ‘Nonessential’ Plant Tours
President Trump’s scheduled tour on Tuesday at a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan will violate an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banning all “non-essential” in-person visits to manufacturing facilities in the state. Whitmer’s office confirmed that her order applies to the Ford plant, but noted that she would not attempt to intervene in Trump’s plans to tour the ventilator-making facility. Ford said that the president, who has consistently refused to wear masks while touring factories, will be required to wear one during the visit. “Ford and the UAW are doing incredible work for the country, and their ingenuity will save lives,” said Whitmer spokesperson Zack Pohl. “While the president’s visit is contrary to the governor’s order, this is an opportunity to showcase how important Michigan is to the response to COVID-19 and rebuilding our nation’s economy.”