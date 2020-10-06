Two of Trump’s Security Detail Test Positive for COVID-19
OUTBREAK WIDENS
One of President Donald Trump’s military aides, Coast Guard aide Jayna McCarron, has tested positive for COVID-19, along with an unnamed active duty military valet to the president, according to Bloomberg’s White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs. The valet last week traveled with the president, around the time he announced that he and first lady Melania Trump were positive for the virus. Jacobs reports that military aides are responsible for managing phone calls for the president and serve as a link between him and the White House Military Office. Valets act as personal assistants.
The nation’s highest-ranking military officer, Gen. Mark Milley, and several others from the Joint Chiefs of Staff are now quarantining after McCarron’s test result, U.S. defense officials told CNN.