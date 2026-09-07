Trump’s Mind-Blowing Cost Crisis for Voters Exposed

American consumers are now staring down a staggering $100 billion energy bill linked to the war in Iran.

According to a real-time estimate from Brown University, that means the tab is climbing by roughly $1 million every two minutes.

The price of energy has shot up since Trump began his deeply unpopular war with Iran in February, leaving Americans struggling to afford to live.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent fuel prices soaring. Stringer/REUTERS

Brown’s Watson School Iran War Energy Cost Tracker estimates that higher gasoline and diesel prices have already cost the average American household more than $760 in additional energy costs.

Gasoline accounts for the bulk of that burden, although the cost associated with diesel has been accelerating in recent weeks as prices continue to climb.

The pain is visible every time drivers pull into a gas station. AAA put the national average for regular gasoline at $4.14 a gallon heading into the Labor Day weekend, the highest price ever recorded for the holiday.

Diesel prices have climbed even further. The national average reached a record $5.85 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA, surpassing the previous all-time high.

The burden has not been spread evenly across the country. Texas has taken the biggest hit, with drivers in the state paying an estimated $11 billion more for gasoline and diesel since the war began, according to the Brown tracker.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Although Trump has insisted that Americans are willing to pay higher prices temporarily to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon, polls suggest otherwise.

A June CBS poll showed that 69 percent of Americans think the cost of the war was not worth entering the conflict in the first place.

A Reuters poll from August 28-31 found that only 25 percent of Americans would say the Iran war was worth it.

Americans are also desperate for the war to end. An August YouGov poll showed that 65 percent of Americans want a deal to end the war as soon as possible.

But that looks unlikely. Trump has insisted the war will end soon. “I think ​it’s going to end pretty soon. I ⁠don’t think they can go much ​longer,” the president said in the Oval Office in June.

But after a temporary ceasefire between Iran, Israel and the U.S. collapsed earlier this year, fighting resumed. The three countries are now locked in negotiations, but have so far failed to come to an agreement that would end the war.

According to former U.S. defense secretary Leon Panetta, the war could go on for another six months at least.

“It’s no mystery that the United States and Iran are caught in a terrible stalemate, in which there really are very few options available to bring this war to an end,” he told The Guardian.

“I think the likelihood is this war is going to continue for another six months without being resolved,” he added.

With no end in sight for the war, the prospects for Republicans at the polls look grim.

A new Financial Times/Focaldata poll showed Democrats now hold a 7.5-point lead over Republicans among registered voters asked which party they are likely to support in November, up from five points just one month ago.

Democratic strategist James Carville has argued that the shift reflects a broader change among Trump’s own voters, saying the president is losing the grip he once had on the electorate.

“It’s so hard after being so obsessed with Trump for so long for the last 10 years; it’s just been Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump—the country is starting to turn away from him,” Carville said last month.

The FT poll showed that nearly half of voters—46 percent—said Trump was making it harder for Republican congressional candidates to win, including more than half of independents. And among independents, 47 percent said a Trump endorsement would make them less likely to back a candidate.