Trump’s Mind Melts Down in Bizarre E. Jean Carroll Posting Blitz

Donald Trump rounded off a day of relentlessly posting about E. Jean Carroll on Thursday by sharing the same message about her 30 times, for some reason.

After a Wednesday court ruling rejecting his most recent effort to delay a trial for defaming Carroll, the former president went on the offensive in a day-long, repetitive tirade against her on his Truth Social platform. As well as sharing links to conservative outlets criticizing Carroll and posts from her social media accounts, Trump seemingly settled, eventually, on what he wanted to say, and set about saying it over and over again.

“Except for a Fraudulent Case against me, I had no idea who E. Jean Carroll was,” the screed read. “She called her African American Husband an ‘ape’ and named her Cat ‘Vagina.’ Look at her Tweets, Stories, and the CNN Interview about her. The Judge on the Case is another Highly Partisan Clinton-Appointed Friend. He should have recused himself long ago!”

Trump used the comment in dozens of posts which also included clips from Carroll’s media appearances in an apparent effort to undermine her credibility.

Last May, a jury in a civil trial unanimously found Trump liable for sexual abuse against Carroll in the 1990s. They also found that he had defamed Carroll in 2022 by describing her case “a Hoax and a lie,” and Trump was ordered to pay her $5 million.

Although the jury did not find that Trump had raped Carroll as the crime is defined in New York Penal Law, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan later clarified that doesn’t mean Carroll “failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’”

The GOP 2024 frontrunner is now facing another court battle with Carroll, this time for comments he made in 2019 alleging that she had lied about her accusation of rape against him. Kaplan, the judge in the case, has already ruled that Trump’s remarks were defamatory, meaning that the new trial will be about how much in damages the former president should pay.

Unless the Supreme Court accepts an appeal from Trump, the trial is set to begin on Jan. 16.