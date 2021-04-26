Trump’s Minions Are Scamming Their Way to the Top of the Bestseller List

Did you hear that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is writing a book? Have you preordered Kellyanne Conway’s memoir? Does your book club have Mike Pence’s forthcoming title on its calendar yet? How about the highly anticipated insight into Big Tech, from Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri-born undergraduate history major who has never worked in big tech, but was, for a span, a lawyer who specialized in defending religious liberty? What if I told you that the book will almost certainly contain a chapter whining about how people are always trying to cancel him?

Could any of these books possibly compare to what has come before, the giants of the genre? Like, say, the Twain-esque turns of phrase in the written work of America’s sweetheart Sarah Huckabee Sanders? What about the instant classic that Omarosa wrote? Could anything match the thrills and chills of The Room Where It Happened, wherein John Bolton took 592 pages to observe that Donald Trump was a bad president? It’s a surprise he didn’t borrow the title Infinite Jest instead.

It seems like I can’t even open Twitter without seeing a slobbering media reporter breaking news of a massive book deal for a political D-lister who I can’t even imagine having five minutes’ worth of questions for, much less 300 pages’ worth of interest in.