Trump’s ‘Most Trusted’ Aide Dragged Into MAGA Frenzy Over Rumored Betrayal

Donald Trump’s chief of staff has found herself in the crosshairs of rabid MAGA supporters over a report suggesting the president’s Truth Social account was hijacked.

Trump’s social media strategist, Alex Bruesewitz, launched a frantic defense of Susie Wiles late Wednesday as much of MAGAworld melted down over claims one of the president’s Truth Social posts went out “prematurely” and without his “authorization.”

The “Amuse” X account, a popular conservative “independent publisher and political pundit” with 683,000 followers, made a bombshell claim that Trump’s post about endorsing a candidate in the Texas Senate GOP primary did not actually come from the president.

Sen. John Cornyn (42 percent) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (41 percent) are heading for a runoff after neither was able to hit the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright. Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt came third in the primary with 13 percent.

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times on X. X/amuse

Trump has yet to endorse either Cornyn or Paxton in the May 26 runoff election, but he posted on Truth Social that he would be making one soon and then “asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!”

Amuse, who frequently shares misleading and false information, claimed a source told him that Trump’s Truth Social post about endorsing in the Texas Senate runoff “was sent out without his authorization” and that Trump was “livid.” The post is still live as of Thursday morning, and Trump has yet to announce whether he is backing Cornyn or Paxton in the runoff.

While Amuse did not accuse Wiles of sending out the post, the pundit went on to claim that Wiles had told Hunt not to endorse anyone until the president announces his choice, leading some MAGA diehards to suspect the loose-lipped chief of staff of being behind the “unauthorized” post.

Wiles, long seen as one of the president’s most loyal aides, came under fire last December for unleashing on members of Trump’s inner circle in candid comments made to a Vanity Fair reporter. While some feared the damning expose would be her undoing, the White House jumped to her defense, as did other Trump officials, who insisted she was still one of the president’s “most trusted” advisers.

Ken Paxton (L) and John Cornyn are fighting it out to be the Republican choice to run for the Texas Senate seat in November. Getty Images

In the Texas Senate drama, Hunt is believed to want to back the scandal-ridden Paxton, who is also largely the preferred choice for MAGA supporters. Trump is leaning more towards the incumbent Cornyn, reported The Atlantic.

“It is very telling that Trump hasn’t called either of the two candidates,” Amuse wrote on X. “Was the Truth Social post released prematurely to force Trump’s hand? Or to alert Texas voters to make their support for Paxton known?”

Bruesewitz, Trump’s 28-year-old Gen Z adviser, jumped in to fend off allegations of Wiles secretly being a “snake” and plotting to undermine Trump.

Susie Wiles is one of Donald Trump's most favored advisers. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“This is FAKE NEWS. Susie Wiles would never post something on the President’s account without his permission. She doesn’t even have access to his account,” Bruesewitz wrote.

“Amuse, you’re a great account and I enjoy following you, but you shouldn’t be spreading fake rumors like this.”

Other MAGA figures were quick to lash out at the reporting surrounding Trump’s Truth Social post and the claim that Wiles stopped Hunt from announcing his endorsement.

Chris LaCivita, Trump’s former campaign manager who dropped a lawsuit against the Daily Beast, posted: “Classic fake news BS—this reeks of desperation and smells like a failing and losing rumor.”

Another pro-Trump X account wrote: “Is Susie Wiles behind this? Trump use discernment regarding this woman.”

Amuse sought to clarify his allegations in a follow-up post on X.

“I did not claim Susie posted anything to Trump’s account. My source, who is very reliable and in a position to know, said she was behind the effort to stop Hunt from endorsing Paxton before Trump made his endorsement,” they posted.

“My source only had information that Trump was livid that it was posted before he authorized it. They did NOT attribute the post to anyone, much less Susie.”